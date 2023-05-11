KTSA KTSA Logo

4 arrested on numerous felony warrants after standoff on Northeast Side

By Christian Blood
May 11, 2023 5:37PM CDT
Share
4 arrested on numerous felony warrants after standoff on Northeast Side
San Antonio Police Department – Sgt. Washington Moscoso

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of four people, each with felony warrants after a standoff lasting several hours.

Sergeant Washington Moscoso says chemical agents were used to get some of the people to come out of an apartment complex on the Northeast Side on Thursday afternoon.

It all started Wednesday evening at around 6 p.m. while detectives were conducting surveillance on a woman wanted for aggravated robbery. But Sgt. Moscoso says police realized there were three other people in the unit, one of which was wanted on a capital murder warrant dating back to 2020.

Investigators say the woman wanted for aggravated robbery surrendered to police Thursday morning, but it took around seven more hours to get the others to surrender.

Sgt. Moscoso says most of the apartment complex was empty, so no evacuations were necessary. He adds a school nearby was put on lockdown primarily as a precaution.

This is a developing story and more information will be given when possible.

More about:
San Antonio Police Department
standoff
Washington Moscoso

Popular Posts

1

Teenager found dead at bottom of cliff on Northeast Side
2

National Weather Service calling for thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, evening
3

Ernie Zuniga, longtime San Antonio morning news anchor, announces departure from FOX 29
4

Bexar County deputies seize $15K in cash, drugs on search warrant
5

SAPD: 1 dead, 1 hurt after West Side stabbing