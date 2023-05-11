4 arrested on numerous felony warrants after standoff on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of four people, each with felony warrants after a standoff lasting several hours.

Sergeant Washington Moscoso says chemical agents were used to get some of the people to come out of an apartment complex on the Northeast Side on Thursday afternoon.

It all started Wednesday evening at around 6 p.m. while detectives were conducting surveillance on a woman wanted for aggravated robbery. But Sgt. Moscoso says police realized there were three other people in the unit, one of which was wanted on a capital murder warrant dating back to 2020.

Investigators say the woman wanted for aggravated robbery surrendered to police Thursday morning, but it took around seven more hours to get the others to surrender.

Sgt. Moscoso says most of the apartment complex was empty, so no evacuations were necessary. He adds a school nearby was put on lockdown primarily as a precaution.

This is a developing story and more information will be given when possible.