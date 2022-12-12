KTSA KTSA Logo

4 dead in explosion on San Antonio’s Southeast Side

By Don Morgan
December 12, 2022 4:42AM CST
Share

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Four people are dead following an explosion on San Antonio’s Southeast Side.

It was around 11:30 P.M. Friday when blast shook the area near K-Bar Services, a construction company located on the 9700 block of South Presa.

Firefighters arrived to find evidence of a large explosion. They also found one person dead at the scene.

Investigators began combing the area, finding one more victim Saturday afternoon and two more late Sunday.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified one of the victims as 36 year old Roger Huron Jr.

Crews spent the weekend trying to clear the scene of the explosion which completely destroyed the building, leaving behind smoldering debris and remnants of the foundation.

The cause of the explosion isn’t known but investigators believe arson was a factor.

More details will be released as the investigation continues.

More about:
explosion
San Antonio
southeast side

Popular Posts

1

Four people shot, one critical, after shooting at San Antonio car wash
2

Woman wanted for burglary, theft of New Braunfels Denny's restaurant
3

Bexar County Medical Examiner Identifies victim of fatal shooting
4

Large fire destroys San Antonio gas station and restaurant
5

San Antonio Police arrest man who had broken into several vehicles