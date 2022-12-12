4 dead in explosion on San Antonio’s Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Four people are dead following an explosion on San Antonio’s Southeast Side.

It was around 11:30 P.M. Friday when blast shook the area near K-Bar Services, a construction company located on the 9700 block of South Presa.

Firefighters arrived to find evidence of a large explosion. They also found one person dead at the scene.

Investigators began combing the area, finding one more victim Saturday afternoon and two more late Sunday.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified one of the victims as 36 year old Roger Huron Jr.

Crews spent the weekend trying to clear the scene of the explosion which completely destroyed the building, leaving behind smoldering debris and remnants of the foundation.

The cause of the explosion isn’t known but investigators believe arson was a factor.

More details will be released as the investigation continues.