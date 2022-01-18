      Weather Alert

4 injured in shooting during MLK Day celebration on San Antonio’s East side

Don Morgan
Jan 18, 2022 @ 4:39am
MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting that injured four people Monday night.

It happened at around 7 P.M. in the 400 block of Spriggsdale Boulevard.

Police report that a group of 30 to 60 people were gathered in a parking lot for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, when someone walked up, pulled a gun and started shooting.

The shooter ran from the scene.

Police believe the shooter wasn’t targeting any one person and that it was a random act of violence.

Two people were brought to Brooke Army Medical center in critical condition. Two more are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police didn’t offer a description of the shooter but the search continues.

TAGS
east side MLK Day shooting San Antonio
Popular Posts
New Braunfels woman caught tossing rocks at passing cars wanted for Democratic Party HQ vandalism
SAPD: Woman hogtied and caged toddlers
Two killed in single vehicle crash on San Antonio's North side
The Safe Outdoor Dogs Act goes into effect next week in Texas
Woman accused of leaving two children tied up and alone in a San Antonio home held on $150,000 bond
Connect With Us Listen To Us On