4 injured in shooting during MLK Day celebration on San Antonio’s East side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting that injured four people Monday night.
It happened at around 7 P.M. in the 400 block of Spriggsdale Boulevard.
Police report that a group of 30 to 60 people were gathered in a parking lot for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, when someone walked up, pulled a gun and started shooting.
The shooter ran from the scene.
Police believe the shooter wasn’t targeting any one person and that it was a random act of violence.
Two people were brought to Brooke Army Medical center in critical condition. Two more are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police didn’t offer a description of the shooter but the search continues.