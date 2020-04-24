4 more coronavirus-related deaths in San Antonio, 1,167 cases
Drive-thru COVID-19 test site, Walmart/Photo-courtesy of Walmart
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Four more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in San Antonio, bringing the total number to 43. They include a man in his 60s, a man and woman in their 80’s and a woman in her 90s. Mayor Ron Nirenberg says all four had underlying health conditions.
The total number of COVID-19 cases as of Thursday evening was 1,167. Sixty-four are hospitalized and 20 are on ventilators.
A total of 361 people in San Antonio have recovered from the virus.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff reports thirty-six inmates at the Bexar County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19. Three are in the hospital and seven have recovered.
He expressed his frustration that the Bexar County Jail has 199 prisoners ready to be transferred to state prisons, but the state is not accepting them because it’s dealing with its own coronavirus problems.