      Weather Alert

4 more coronavirus-related deaths in San Antonio, 1,167 cases

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 23, 2020 @ 7:33pm
Drive-thru COVID-19 test site, Walmart/Photo-courtesy of Walmart

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Four more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in San Antonio, bringing the total number to 43.   They include a man in his 60s,  a man and woman in their 80’s and a woman in her 90s.   Mayor Ron Nirenberg says all four had underlying health conditions.

The total number of COVID-19 cases as of Thursday evening was 1,167. Sixty-four are hospitalized and 20 are on ventilators.

A total of 361 people in San Antonio have recovered from the virus.

Bexar County  Judge Nelson Wolff reports thirty-six inmates at the Bexar County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.  Three are in the hospital and seven have recovered.

He expressed his frustration that the Bexar County Jail has 199 prisoners ready to be transferred to state prisons, but the state is not accepting them because it’s dealing with its own coronavirus problems.

 

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Nelson Wolff Ron Nirenberg
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost