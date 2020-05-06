4 more COVID-19 related deaths in Bexar County, 1,677 cases
Texas MedClinic drive-thru test site/Photo courtesy of COSA
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bexar County has climbed to 1,677, and 4 additional deaths were reported Tuesday evening.
Two Hispanic women in their 80s and one Hispanic man in his 60s died last month after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, but they weren’t reported until Tuesday. The fourth death was that of a 66-year-old Bexar County inmate identified as Clifford Childs. He had been at the jail since 2018 and was awaiting trial on two murder charges when he tested positive for COVID-19. He died at University Hospital.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff says 294 inmates have tested positive for the virus. Most of those infected, 217, have not shown symptoms.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported that 61 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals, and 25 of them are on ventilators. More than 800 who contracted coronavirus have fully recovered.