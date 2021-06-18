      Weather Alert

4 murder indictments handed down by Bexar County Grand Juries this week

Katy Barber
Jun 18, 2021 @ 4:16pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Grand Juries handed down 233 felony indictments this week including four murder indictments in three separate incidents.

Officials said Maranda Merrie Garcia and Krystle McCord indicted on separate murder charges. Garcia and McCord reportedly shot Tommy Ray Tinner to death on April 5.

Raymond Casias Hernandez was indicted on a murder charge stemming from the April 2 shooting death of Leonel Chavez.

Imond Martise Woods was indicted on a murder charge from the December 27, 2020, shooting death of DeShaun Adriel Moorer.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office noted that an indictment is not a finding of guilt and a person charged by indictment is presumed innocent until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt by a jury or a judge.

Murder is a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison and fines up to $10,000.

