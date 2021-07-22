$4,000 reward offered for one of Comal County’s 10 Most Wanted

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for your help in locating one of Comal County’s 10 Most Wanted.
He’s 28 year old Aaron Arnaldo Gomez, a convicted felon with a Violation of Parole warrant and for his suspected role in a recent Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon case.
Gomez is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a scar on the eyebrow over his right eye.
It’s believed he is in the New Braunfels area.
Police warn that Gomez has a violent criminal history so do not approach him.
If you’ve seen him or know where he is, call the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4100 or Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620- TIPS (8477).
A reward of up to $4,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest or grand jury indictment.