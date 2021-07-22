      Weather Alert

$4,000 reward offered for one of Comal County’s 10 Most Wanted

Don Morgan
Jul 22, 2021 @ 5:21am
Photo: New Braunfels Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for your help in locating one of Comal County’s 10 Most Wanted.

He’s 28 year old Aaron Arnaldo Gomez, a convicted felon with a Violation of Parole warrant and for his suspected role in a recent Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon case.

Gomez is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.  He has brown hair, brown eyes and a scar on the eyebrow over his right eye.

It’s believed he is in the New Braunfels area.

Police warn that Gomez has a violent criminal history so do not approach him.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, call the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4100 or Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620- TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $4,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest or grand jury indictment.

Photo: New Braunfels Police Department
TAGS
Aaron Gomez Comal County 10 Most Wanted New Braunfels Police Department
Popular Posts
Government In The NW Would Rather See Money Burn Than Use Common Sense
Bexar County Sheriff's Office searching for a man who was living in a home where a woman's body has been found
50 year prison sentence for San Antonio man who sexually abused multiple children under 10 years old
Richard Sherman released without bail after attempt to break into in-laws' home
Body found on Highway 281 is that of missing San Antonio woman
Connect With Us Listen To Us On