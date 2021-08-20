41 year old Bexar County Deputy dies in his sleep

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff Office is announcing the death of a Deputy.
Sheriff’ Javier Salazar says the family of Deputy Floyd Cardenas found him unresponsive Thursday morning.
Deputy Cardenas had been on duty Wednesday and had taken part in a training exercise. He was also involved in a search for a fugitive that afternoon.
Sheriff Salazar says Deputy Cardenas went home to be with his family at the end of his shift, went to bed Wednesday night and died in his sleep. The Sheriff says Cardenas had no known underlying health conditions.
Cardenas was an 18 year Sheriff’s Office veteran. He was a head trainer for the BCSO K9 unit and a SWAT operator.
Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by the Sheriff.
Cardenas leaves behind a wife and two children. He was 41 years old.