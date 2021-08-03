      Weather Alert

42 year old Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy dies from COVID-19

Don Morgan
Aug 3, 2021 @ 5:24am
Photo; Harris County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies has died after contracting COVID-19.

Deputy Shaun Waters had been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2010.

“We are devastated and saddened by another loss of life and reminded again that this terrible virus is still with us,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “Deputy Waters loved his job. He consistently invested in the next generation of deputies, mentoring them and guiding them to become our agency’s future leaders.”

The 42 year old Waters is the fifth Harris County Deputy to die from COVID.

TAGS
Harris County Sheriff's Office Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy dies Shaun Waters
Popular Posts
The Government Tells Lies And Confuses The People On The Best Of Days, So Why Would The Vaccine Be Different?
Who is Suni Lee, USA's gold-medal gymnast?
San Antonio police ID shooter and woman killed in southside standoff
Abbott responds to Garland: It's clear Texas and feds face a constitutional crisis
Shakira could face trial for tax evasion in Spain
Connect With Us Listen To Us On