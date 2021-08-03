42 year old Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy dies from COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies has died after contracting COVID-19.
Deputy Shaun Waters had been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2010.
“We are devastated and saddened by another loss of life and reminded again that this terrible virus is still with us,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “Deputy Waters loved his job. He consistently invested in the next generation of deputies, mentoring them and guiding them to become our agency’s future leaders.”
The 42 year old Waters is the fifth Harris County Deputy to die from COVID.