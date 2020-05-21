44 new COVID-19 cases in San Antonio and Bexar County, one more death
In this Tuesday, April 28, 2020, photo, Alexander Faigen, of Augusta University's Dental College of Georgia, shows how far a nasal swab must be inserted in Augusta, Ga. Volunteers at a Georgia dental college who started using a 3D printer to make nasal swabs used in test kits for the coronavirus are now a major part of the state's effort to expand testing. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -San Antonio Metro Health reports 44 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total since the pandemic started to 2, 322.
One case was from the Bexar County Jail and 8 were associated with congregate settings, such as nursing homes. Mayor Ron Nirenberg also reported one more death Wednesday, bringing the total to 63. The Hispanic female in her 50s was a resident at Buena Vida Nursing Home, which has seen a recent outbreak of coronavirus.
Nirenberg says the hospital capacity remains strong. Eighty-two COVID-19 patients are in hospitals. Seventeen are on ventilators. That leaves 31 percent of staffed hospital beds available and 77 percent of ventilators.
The mayor also announced that two new walk-up testing sites are opening Thursday in the Medical Center area and in the South Side.
“Those two sites will have the capacity to test up to 175 people,” said Nirenberg. “You don’t need any appointment and you also don’t need symptoms to be tested.”
The new walk-up sites at the Palo Alto Gym on W. Villaret, and the Nellie Reddix Center on Sid Katz Dr. will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 pm Thursday- Saturday. Tests will be conducted on a first come, first served basis.
Dr. Anita Kurian with San Antonio Metro Health says slightly more than 2,000 people a day are getting tested for COVID-19 and the goal is to test 3,000 a day.
You can see the dashboard and get a breakdown of all of the daily numbers on the city’s COVID-19 website.