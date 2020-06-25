      Weather Alert

47 year old man arrested for assaulting Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff

Don Morgan
Jun 25, 2020 @ 9:25am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The man who got into an altercation with Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff at the Lowe’s store on IH-10 and Callaghan has been arrested.

At around 7 A.M. Thursday, 47 year old Terry Toller turned himself in.

An arrest warrant had been issued for him Wednesday after Toller got into a verbal exchange with a Lowe’s employee. It’s reported he had an issue with having to wear a face mask.

During the altercation, Judge Wolff, who was wearing a face covering, attempted to hand the Toller a business card but Toller slapped the Judge’s hand.

The card fell to the floor and Judge Wolff wasn’t hurt.

The incident was recorded by a store security camera.

Toller was arrested on a charge of Assault on a Peace Officer/Judge which is a second degree felony.

