47 year old man arrested for assaulting Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The man who got into an altercation with Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff at the Lowe’s store on IH-10 and Callaghan has been arrested.
At around 7 A.M. Thursday, 47 year old Terry Toller turned himself in.
An arrest warrant had been issued for him Wednesday after Toller got into a verbal exchange with a Lowe’s employee. It’s reported he had an issue with having to wear a face mask.
During the altercation, Judge Wolff, who was wearing a face covering, attempted to hand the Toller a business card but Toller slapped the Judge’s hand.
The card fell to the floor and Judge Wolff wasn’t hurt.
The incident was recorded by a store security camera.
Toller was arrested on a charge of Assault on a Peace Officer/Judge which is a second degree felony.