$5.8 million coming to Texas for disaster crisis counseling
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has received $5.8 million in federal funding to provide crisis counseling services to Texans who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Immediate Services Crisis Counseling and Training Program allows 31 local mental health and behavioral health authorities to connect Texas to short-term crisis counseling services that include reducing stress and providing emotional support, assisting survivors in reviewing their disaster recovery options, promoting the use or development of healthy coping strategies, connecting survivors with appropriate people and agencies that can help them, and referrals to other disaster recovery programs.
“I thank our partners at FEMA for providing this important funding to help Texans across the state,” said Governor Abbott. “As Texas continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are working to provide Texans with access to the mental and emotional support resources they need.”
The local mental health and behavioral health authorities also collaborate with schools, shelters, nursing homes, emergency responders and healthcare providers, as well as local, state, and federal partners to reach those in need.
The grant is expected to help more than 260,000 people across the state. For additional resources visit the Mental Health & Substance Use Resources web page. You can also dial 2-1-1 to find out more about programs and services.