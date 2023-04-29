5 dead after shooting at Texas home; manhunt underway for suspect

Authorities are searching for a man possibly armed with an assault rifle , according to CBS affiliate KHOU, after the shooting in San Jacinto County, which is about 55 miles north of Houston.

Of the five dead, four died at the scene and one died at the hospital, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office. Three additional victims went to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

Authorities got a call around 1 a.m. Saturday after reports of a shooting on Walter Drive in the Trail End subdivision, KHOU reported. According to Sheriff Gregg Capers, multiple people were found shot “execution style” inside a home.

Officials from the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook early Saturday that there was a “heavy police presence in the Trails End area for reports of a shooting,” and asked people to avoid the area.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.