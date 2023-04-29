KTSA KTSA Logo

5 dead after shooting at Texas home; manhunt underway for suspect

By CBS News
April 29, 2023 6:36AM CDT
Share
5 dead after shooting at Texas home; manhunt underway for suspect
Police blue and red lamp flashing spinning

Five people were killed and a manhunt is underway after a shooting in Texas early Saturday.

Authorities are searching for a man possibly armed with an assault rifle, according to CBS affiliate KHOU, after the shooting in San Jacinto County, which is about 55 miles north of Houston.

Of the five dead, four died at the scene and one died at the hospital, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office. Three additional victims went to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

Authorities got a call around 1 a.m. Saturday after reports of a shooting on Walter Drive in the Trail End subdivision, KHOU reported. According to Sheriff Gregg Capers, multiple people were found shot “execution style” inside a home.

Officials from the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook early Saturday that there was a “heavy police presence in the Trails End area for reports of a shooting,” and asked people to avoid the area.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

More about:
5 people killed
San Jacinto County

Popular Posts

1

National Weather Service predicting strong to severe storms Tuesday and Wednesday
2

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies construction worker killed when a pipe rolls off 18 wheeler
3

National Weather Service: Severe Thunderstorms Expected Thursday Afternoon/Evening
4

National Weather Service: Thunderstorms possible for San Antonio, Hill Country
5

SAPD: Man shot multiple times, in critical condition