$5 million Mega Millions ticket sold in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Nobody won the big Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, but somebody who bought a ticket in San Antonio is $5 million dollars richer.

Texas Lottery officials have announced that a ticket purchased at Bigs Aztec Corner Store on North St. Mary’s Street near West Commerce downtown matched five numbers, but not the Mega Ball last night. That ticket is worth $5 million.

Check your ticket. The winning numbers last night were 69, 45, 61, 3, 49 and the Mega Ball was 9.

Because nobody won the big prize last night, Friday’s jackpot has climbed to $868 million dollars.