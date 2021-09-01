      Weather Alert

5 missing after Navy helicopter crashes off California

Associated Press
Sep 1, 2021 @ 2:57am

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Five people were missing after a U.S. Navy helicopter crashed Tuesday in the ocean off Southern California during a routine flight from an aircraft carrier, military officials said.

A search and rescue operation was launched after the MH-60S helicopter crashed around 4:30 p.m. about 60 nautical miles off San Diego, the Navy’s U.S. Pacific Fleet said in an initial statement.

Officials later said that one crewmember had been rescued and “search efforts continue for five additional crewmembers.”

The crash happened while the aircraft was “conducting routine flight operations,” according to the Navy. It had been aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets,” the tweet said.

No other details were immediately available.

The MH-60S is a versatile aircraft that typically carries a crew of about four and is used in missions including combat support, humanitarian disaster relief and search and rescue.

TAGS
U.S Navy helicopter crash
Popular Posts
Texas Army veteran denied ICU bed due to COVID crisis dies of treatable illness
Supreme Court Stops Biden’s Border Agenda
Drug-resistant superbug fungus spread in Dallas, Washington D.C., CDC says
Train blasts through truck carrying wind turbine propeller through Luling
Permitless carry among 7 new Texas gun laws that start Sept. 1
Connect With Us Listen To Us On