5 more Bexar County inmates test positive for COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Five more inmates at the Bexar County jail have tested positive for COVID-19.
All 5 inmates were in the infirmary for medical observation when they tested positive. All prisoners in the corresponding living units have been quarantined for fourteen days.
Additionally, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Inmate Worker program has been suspended because one of the inmate workers may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
As of Friday, 15 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. Twenty-one deputies, a video visitation civilian employee, a BCSO dispatcher, a Bexar County facilities maintenance employee and a University System Nurse assigned to the jail also have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.