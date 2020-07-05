5 more coronavirus-related deaths, 341 new cases
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Five more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Saturday in Bexar County, bringing the total to 122.
San Antonio Metro Health also reported 341 additional coronavirus cases. The total since the pandemic started is 14,553. Thirty-nine percent have recovered.
Hospitalizations continued to rise Saturday, with 1,120 COVID-19 patients in hospitals. Of those, 351 were in intensive care. Fifteen percent of staffed hospital beds are available, in addition to 56 percent of ventilators.
There were 8,258 new coronavirus cases in Texas Saturday and 33 more deaths.
A statewide order requiring face coverings remains in effect and violators could be fined $250.