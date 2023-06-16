KTSA KTSA Logo

5 sailors injured when US Navy watercraft crashes off California coast

By Associated Press
June 16, 2023 3:44PM CDT
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A small Navy watercraft crashed off the California coast in the pre-dawn hours Friday, injuring five sailors with a Naval Special Warfare unit, an official said.

The vessel hit the Zuniga Point Jetty as it entered San Diego Bay about 1:50 a.m., Naval Special Warfare spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Chelsea K. Irish said in a statement.

None of the injuries was life-threatening. Three of the sailors were released from the hospital, and two are in stable condition, Irish said.

The sailors are part of a West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit and were participating in a routine training exercise, Irish said.

The Navy is investigating the cause.

