5 Texas parks for chasing sunsets ahead of Valentine’s Day

Texas Parks and Wildlife - Caprock Canyons

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Romance is often equated with roses and jewelry, but great-looking sunsets are also in that mix and can be found at numerous state parks throughout Texas.

In fact, sunsets can be dazzling on more than just a perfectly clear day, clouds often adding a breath-taking dynamic to the end of a day.

If Valentine’s Day does not inspire making time, and maybe a brief trip to one of your state parks, then maybe taking some photos will.

Below are five state parks recommended by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department that can check several boxes related to your next weekend getaway.

Palo Duro – Panhandle

Lake Livingston – North of Houston

Franklin Mountains – El Paso area

Inks Lake – Hill Country

Lake Corpus Christi – Northwest of Corpus Christi

Texas parks are not as crowded in the month of February as they will be later in the year, but it’s always a good idea to make a reservation for a campsite or a day pass before you head out.