5-year-old boy found after overnight search at Bandera County ranch

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 5-year-old boy has been found in Bandera County after an all-hands-on-deck overnight search.
The Bandera County Sheriff’s Office announced 5-year-old Carrie Crumrine was found about 17 hours after he went missing from his home on a large ranch property off of FM 3240 Monday night. The property spans 4,000 acres.
Cameron reportedly went outside with his dog on the ranch around 6:30 p.m. His parents told News 4 the dog returned home, but the 5-year-old did not.
Multiple agencies responded, including San Antonio police and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Cameron was found around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after he reportedly waved a search-and-rescue helicopter down and was soaking wet when responders got to him.
He was reportedly transported to a local hospital and is expected to be in stable condition despite enduring cold overnight temperatures.