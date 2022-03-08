      Weather Alert

5-year-old boy found after overnight search at Bandera County ranch

Katy Barber
Mar 8, 2022 @ 1:10pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 5-year-old boy has been found in Bandera County after an all-hands-on-deck overnight search.

The Bandera County Sheriff’s Office announced 5-year-old Carrie Crumrine was found about 17 hours after he went missing from his home on a large ranch property off of FM 3240 Monday night. The property spans 4,000 acres.

Cameron reportedly went outside with his dog on the ranch around 6:30 p.m. His parents told News 4 the dog returned home, but the 5-year-old did not.

Multiple agencies responded, including San Antonio police and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Cameron was found around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after he reportedly waved a search-and-rescue helicopter down and was soaking wet when responders got to him.

He was reportedly transported to a local hospital and is expected to be in stable condition despite enduring cold overnight temperatures.

TAGS
Bandera Bandera County Sheriff's Office Found missing child
Popular Posts
Kroger enters San Antonio grocery market with delivery service
Big Red soon to be on tap at San Antonio McDonald's
Hays CISD elementary school teacher arrested for indecency with child
Misconduct investigation prompts two Live Oak police officers to resign
Teens suspected in Shavano Park car break-ins
Connect With Us Listen To Us On