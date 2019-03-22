5-year-old Texas boy dies when table falls on him in church
By Associated Press
|
Mar 22, 2019 @ 3:21 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say a 5-year-old boy has died after table fell on him at a church.
Police were called to the Signs And Wonders Apostolic Outreach Ministries in northwest Houston about 9:30 p.m. Thursday and found the child injured.
Police say he was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The child’s name has not been released and police say officers are still trying to determine what caused the table to fall.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Texas sheriff’s deputy critically wounded in shooting Beto O’Rourke’s first week marked by furious pace, freewheeling style Crews work to clear Texas tank while avoiding another leak Ex-President George W. Bush gets ace at Dallas course C’mon down to ‘Pound Town’! Organizers seek Texas town name change Waves of migrant parents and children enter overtaxed system
Comments