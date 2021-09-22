50 San Antonio businesses are looking to fill hundreds of positions at job fair next week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Goodwill San Antonio will be connecting local businesses with job seekers at a career fair next week.
The free job fair will take place next Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 o.m. at the TriPoint Event Center.
“For people wanting to enter the workforce, progress within their current career path, or for those whose previous position may have been displaced as a result of the pandemic, this career fair presents an ideal opportunity to meet with representatives from leading organizations across our community who are looking to hire,” said David Meadows, interim vice president of workforce development for Goodwill San Antonio. “Together with our employer partners, we help strengthen our local economy by providing opportunities for people to gain security and stability through employment.”
Goodwill SA reported that 50 local employers will be at the event looking to fill hundreds of full and part-time positions in banking, construction, customer services, healthcare, hospitality, tourism, logistics and manufacturing. The jobs have an average pay rate of $12.50 per hour.
Job seekers need to register for the event at bit.ly/GCCREG.
Offcials ask participants to dress professionally and to bring an updated resume and photo I.D. as interviews will happen on-site. Facemasks and social distancing will be required.
Goodwill SA provides career coaching, resume writing, interview preparation, job search assistance and community resource connections through the Good Careers Center. Job seekers can make an appointment with a Goodwill Career Services Specialist by calling (210) 271-8880 or via email at [email protected]