50 years in prison for man guilty in double shooting death

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A sentence of 50 years in prison is handed down to a man who pleaded guilty to a 2021 double homicide.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office says 39-year-old Fernando Rojas of Devine shot and killed Jonathan Fann and Sareena Bain after an argument with three people outside a home in southeast Bexar County. Joe Buch was the third person involved in the argument and he survived despite being show twice in the head.

Police say Rojas was arrested days later in Las Vegas.

In addition to the 50 years for the murders, Rojas was also given 20 years for a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The sentences will be served concurrently.