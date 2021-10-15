$52 million Southside ISD bond on ballot for Nov. 2 election

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The November 2 election ballot will include state constitutional amendments, a San Antonio area house district run-off and $52 million bond for Southside ISD.
The Southside ISD bond will not raise school property taxes and will include renovations on all but two school properties, technological upgrades and new school buses.
“Learning doesn’t just take place in the classroom. The hallways, the library, the cafeteria are all extensions of the classroom. It has to be a place that’s appealing to our students. A nice environment changes the mindset of students,” said Superintendent Ramirez said in a note in August. “The fact that we’re looking at everything that’s around the classroom and making sure it’s in good condition assists us in helping our students succeed.”
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
