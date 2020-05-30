      Weather Alert

53 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death

Elizabeth Ruiz
May 30, 2020 @ 2:01am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Fifty-three additional coronavirus cases were reported Friday night, bringing the total to 2,636 since the pandemic began. The death toll climbed to 72 with the death of a Hispanic woman in her 90s.

Ninety-one patients are in hospitals, and 25 are using ventilators.

Dr. Junda Woo, assistant director of San Antonio Metro Health, confirmed that a small assisted living facility in Leon Valley is being shut down for failing to take basic infection precautions. Five out of seven residents and employees at LovinglyCare assisted living tested positive for COVID-19, including a resident who died last week.

 

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Junda Woo
