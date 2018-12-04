SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Wednesday will be a State and National Day of Mourning in honor of former President George H.W. Bush.

Federal offices will be closed and most federal employees will be excused from work. Post offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery, although some package delivery will continue. Some banks and courts will be closed. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed. The House has canceled all scheduled votes and the Senate will not vote on any matters until Bush’s funeral is over.

Governor Greg Abbott also has issued a proclamation making Wednesday a Day of Mourning in Texas. State agencies, offices, and departments will be closed. The proclamation adds that “general government operations and services shall be maintained by skeletal work crews.”

“The people of Texas are encouraged to gather, assemble, and pay their respects to the memory of George Herbert Walker Bush through ceremonies in homes, businesses, public buildings, schools, places of worship, or other appropriate places for public expression of grief and remembrance,” said Abbott.

Schools will be open. City and county employees are not excused from work.

The governor also has asked that flags of the United States and Texas be flown at half staff through December 30.

Bush died Friday night at his Houston home at the age of 94.

The funeral for Bush, who is lying in repose in the Capitol Rotunda, will be Wednesday morning at the National Cathedral in Washington. Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama are scheduled to attend.

Bush’s son, former President George W. Bush, will be among those delivering eulogies at the funeral. Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, former Sen. Alan Simpson of Wyoming and historian Jon Meacham will also speak at the funeral.