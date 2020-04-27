59 Bexar County inmates, 32 deputies test positive for COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Another Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy, an Aramark employee, and two more Bexar County Jail Inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. Aramark prepares meals for the inmates.
To date, 32 deputies and 59 inmates have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. That’s in addition to a video visitation civilian employee, a dispatcher, a laundry tech, a Bexar County facilities maintenance employee, a Bexar County fleet maintenance worker, and 5 University Health System employees.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s office says daily sanitation procedures in high traffic areas are conducted 3 times daily. Surgical masks for inmates are replaced daily, and deputies who work in the jail are wearing personal protective equipment.
“The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, University Health System, and San Antonio Fire Department have begun testing every employee who works in the Bexar County Jail and every inmate housed in our custody,” said the BCSO.
Twelve deputies and one civilian who initially tested positive for COVID-19 have made a full recovery and are back on duty.