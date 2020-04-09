      Weather Alert

5th San Antonio police officer tests positive for COVID-19

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 9, 2020 @ 10:28am
SAN ANTONIO  (KTSA News) -Another San Antonio police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total in the department to five.

The officer was a patrolman out of the East Side substation.  Metro Health reports there were no workplace close contacts identified.

“We currently have 20 officers in quarantine and 17 civilians for a total of 37 SAPD personnel in quarantine. Out of abundance of caution, the East Substation was thoroughly cleaned and sanitized yesterday, “ said a spokesperson for SAPD.

 

