5th San Antonio police officer tests positive for COVID-19
A San Antonio police cruiser parked at a crime scene on Lombrano Street on March 14, 2020. Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Another San Antonio police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total in the department to five.
The officer was a patrolman out of the East Side substation. Metro Health reports there were no workplace close contacts identified.
“We currently have 20 officers in quarantine and 17 civilians for a total of 37 SAPD personnel in quarantine. Out of abundance of caution, the East Substation was thoroughly cleaned and sanitized yesterday, “ said a spokesperson for SAPD.