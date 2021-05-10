6 year old girl shot and killed when violence breaks out during car club meeting on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 6 year old girl was shot and killed in a West side neighborhood Sunday night.
It was just before 11 P.M. at Southwest 24th and West Commerce where there was a meeting of an area car club taking place.
A fight broke out, somebody pulled a gun and started shooting.
The girl was in a car with her mother. The woman was grazed by a bullet but the child was hit in the chest.
The girl’s mom drove to a nearby convenience store and called for help but her child died soon after she arrived at University Hospital.
Police managed to track down a man they believe is the shooter and took him into custody.
SAPD is still investigating.