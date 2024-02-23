60-year prison sentence for man convicted of intoxication manslaughter

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is headed to prison for 60 years after he was found guilty in a drunk driving crash that killed a woman on the South Side almost two years ago.

KAST-12 reports Christopher Del Torro had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit when he veered into oncoming traffic on South Flores Street and East Dickinson Avenue in March 2022. Investigators say Del Torro then slammed head-on into a car being driven by Jessica Brill, 44, who was killed.

Del Torro was convicted of intoxication manslaughter on Thursday, and then received his sentence on Friday.