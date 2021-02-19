      Weather Alert

69-year-old man found dead in home with no power, no heat

Elizabeth Ruiz
Feb 18, 2021 @ 11:21pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A 69-year-old man has been found dead in a south  Bexar County home with no power or heat. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the temperature in the home on Greenlake Street was 35 degrees Thursday when deputies discovered the body.

Someone called the sheriff’s office and asked them to do a welfare check because they had not heard from the man since last week.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, but Salazar believes it could be weather-related.

