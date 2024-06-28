6th annual Tour de Boerne cycling event takes place Saturday

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Lots of cyclists are heading to the Hill Country this weekend to take part in the 6th annual Tour de Boerne and raise funds for local non-profits.

The event that began as a small church event in 2018 has grown from a handful of cyclist from the area to more than 1,000 participants from all over the country.

The 28 to 63-mile ride through the Texas Hill Country raised more than $63,000 last year, with the money supporting non-profits such as Sisterdale Volunteer Fire Department, Boys and Girls Club of Boerne, Hill Country Family Services and Boerne YMCA.

The Tour de Boerne gets underway at 7 a.m. Saturday, June 29 at Don Strange Ranch located at 103 Waring Welfare Road in Boerne.

You can find a map of the course and learn more about the event at tourdeboerne.com.