6th coronavirus death in Bexar County confirmed; San Antonio police officer positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus. Photo: CDC
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio and Bexar County confirmed the sixth coronavirus-related death in the area Monday.
The city said the man was in his 50s and had an underlying health issue. He had been hospitalized at Methodist Northeast Hospital for an unrelated health issue and died there.
A San Antonio police officer tested positive for coronavirus, which the city said contracted it through travel.
The city additionally said two other San Antonio police officers will be quarantined for 14 days after a high risk of exposure to the virus.