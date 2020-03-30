      Weather Alert

6th coronavirus death in Bexar County confirmed; San Antonio police officer positive for COVID-19

Dennis Foley
Mar 30, 2020 @ 2:13pm
Coronavirus. Photo: CDC

CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio and Bexar County confirmed the sixth coronavirus-related death in the area Monday.

The city said the man was in his 50s and had an underlying health issue.  He had been hospitalized at Methodist Northeast Hospital for an unrelated health issue and died there.

A San Antonio police officer tested positive for coronavirus, which the city said contracted it through travel.

The city additionally said two other San Antonio police officers will be quarantined for 14 days after a high risk of exposure to the virus.

TAGS
Bexar County City of San Antonio Coronavirus San Antonio San Antonio Police Department
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming