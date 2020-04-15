6th San Antonio police officer tests positive for COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -A sixth San Antonio police officer has tested positive for COVID-19. The detective who has worked for SAPD for 34 years is recovering at home.
Metro Health has completed the contact tracing and no work exposures were identified.
A total of 10 officers and 5 civilian employees of SAPD are under quarantine.