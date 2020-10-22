7-11 clerk punched in the face, held at gunpoint during robbery
7-11 on Judson/Independence robbed on Oct. 22, 2020
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A clerk at a Northeast side convenience store was a bit shaken, but still on the job hours after being punched in the face and held at gunpoint during a robbery.
The clerk, whose nickname is Raj, told KTSA News a man entered the store on Judson Road at Independence around 3:30 Thursday morning and demanded his cell phone. When Raj told him he didn’t have it, the suspect punched him in the face and forced him to kneel while he held him at gunpoint.
“Two other guys came and started hitting the ATM and they took all the money from the ATM,” said Raj.
He said it didn’t take long for the suspects to get the cash and run.
“They got the ATM money in ten minutes. They were prepared,” said Raj.
His cheek was swollen, but Raj was otherwise okay. He told KTSA News this is the third time he’s been robbed at that store.