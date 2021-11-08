7 men indicted after Bexar County child sex sting operation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Seven men were indicted today by a Bexar County grand jury that were arrested in August after a four day undercover operation focused on the online solicitation of minors for sex.
Officials said investigators posed as minors under the age of 16 on social media platforms and dating apps like Tinder, Grindr, Mocospace and others, and then men who were arrested “communicated a desire to engage in sexual activity with whom they believed were minors.”
The men were arrested after they traveled to an undisclosed location and were all charged with online solicitation of a minor with intent to meet and engage in sexual contact, a second degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
The San Antonio men indicted today are 48-year-old Jason Byers, 68-year-old Joe Feist, 50-year-old James Pirtle, 43-year-old Michael Poblano, 32-year-old Andrew Rivera, 53-year-old Santiago Rodriguez and 57-year-old Martin Villarreal.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office conducted the undercover operation alongside the Olmos Park Police Department, Texas Attorney General’s Office Child Exploitation Unit in San Antonio, Texas Department of Public Safety, Air Force Office of Special Operations and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.