7 San Antonio Zoo guests injured after a tree falls on them

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Seven guests at the San Antonio Zoo were hurt Wednesday afternoon when a tree broke and fell on them.

The zoo says it happened just after 12 noon.

The names and ages of those injured have not been released but there are reports that are all members of the same family and 5 of the injured are children.

The extent of their injuries is not available but the San Antonio Fire Department says one person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

San Antonio Park Police, the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded and were on the scene just a few minutes after the tree fell.

Zoo officials say the tree was in good health and they have brought in experts to examine all of the trees at the zoo.