KTSA KTSA Logo

7 San Antonio Zoo guests injured after a tree falls on them

By Don Morgan
March 16, 2023 5:31AM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Seven guests at the San Antonio Zoo were hurt Wednesday afternoon when a tree broke and fell on them.

The zoo says it happened just after 12 noon.

The names and ages of those injured have not been released but there are reports that are all members of the same family and 5 of the injured are children.

The extent of their injuries is not available but the San Antonio Fire Department says one person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

San Antonio Park Police, the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded and were on the scene just a few minutes after the tree fell.

Zoo officials say the tree was in good health and they have brought in experts to examine all of the trees at the zoo.

More about:
San Antonio
San Antonio Zoo

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio police arrest capital murder suspect
2

Residents who witnessed deadly dog attack on San Antonio's West Side reportedly receiving death threats
3

One injured when men kicked out of San Antonio bar return with guns and get into shootout with security guard
4

11-year-old boy finds gun, accidentally shoots himself in the head
5

Police search for missing 14 year old last seen at Family Dollar in Converse