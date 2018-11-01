7-year-old boy hit by car and killed at school bus stop in Pennsylvania: Official

iStock/Thinkstock(TYRONE, Pa.) — A 7-year-old boy waiting at a school bus stop in Pennsylvania was struck and killed Thursday morning by a vehicle, officials said, the latest in a string of traffic incidents in the United States this week involving kids being hurt or killed at school bus stops.

The second-grader was killed about 7 a.m. in Franklin Township, Cathy Harlow, superintendent of the Tyrone Area School district, said in a statement posted on the district’s website.

Harlow said a school bus driver found the boy dead at the bus stop and called 911. She said school district officials are assisting the Pennsylvania State Police in their investigation of the incident.

“Our school community is truly grieved by this terrible loss. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers,” Harlow said.

Also on Thursday three children and two adults in Tampa, Florida, were injured when they were hit by a car around 8 a.m., police said.

The crashes come after three young siblings in the rural Indiana community of Rochester where hit and killed by a pickup truck on Tuesday as they crossed a two-lane highway to get to their school bus. Another child was critically injured in the incident. The driver of the truck was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless homicide and one misdemeanor count of disregarding a stop sign and causing injury.

On Wednesday, a 9-year-old boy was killed in Pratts, Mississippi, a suburb of Tupelo, as he crossed a highway to catch a school bus. The driver who struck the child was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault.



