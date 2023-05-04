KTSA KTSA Logo

70 years in prison for man convicted of 2019 murder

By Christian Blood
May 4, 2023 4:31PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man convicted of murder in April now has a sentence of 70 years in prison.

Brandon Guzman, 23, was sentenced Thursday for the 2019 shooting death of Justin Laravie. He was also found guilty of aggravated assault against Laravie’s roomate, Marc Hernandez.

Investigators say Guzman shot and killed Laravie in his apartment in July 2019. They also say Guzman shot Hernandez after he showed up at the apartment and found the gunman going through the men’s belongings, but he survived.

Guzman will have to spend 30 years of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

