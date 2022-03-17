73-year-old Northwest Side restaurant deemed total loss after early morning fire

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 73-year-old Northwest Side restaurant was destroyed by an early morning fire on Thursday.
San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson Woody Woodward said the fire broke out at 6:30 a.m. at Jacala, located near W. Hildebrand and I-10.
Woodward said smoke was leaking out of the building when firefighters arrived. The flames consumed the building shortly after the department arrived, overtaking the eaves and roofline.
By noon, the fire was contained, Woodward told KTSA News, but the building will be a total loss. No injuries were reported.
Woodward said the structural damage of the building is so severe and conditions so unsafe that investigators may not be able to determine the cause of the fire.
Jacala opened in San Antonio in 1949 and is the oldest originally-owned Mexican restaurant in the Alamo City. The restaurants claims they are the creator of the original puffy taco