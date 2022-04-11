      Weather Alert

75 cent Dairy Queen dipped cones to celebrate 75th anniversary

Katy Barber
Apr 11, 2022 @ 11:34am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Dairy Queen is celebrating its 75th birthday with a great deal that harkens back to the good ol’ days.

The company is turning back to the clock to the days when a customer could head to a Dairy Queen and grab a dipped cone for less than a dollar.

Dairy Queen announced Monday that small cones and small dipped cones will cost 75 cents through April 24 at participating restaurants in Texas to celebrate the anniversary.

Customers can also submit their favorite Dairy Queen memories and photos to commemorate 75 years in Texas at dqtexas.com/anniversary.

 

