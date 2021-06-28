$8 million allocated to San Antonio Head Start programs

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett from Texas announced last week that almost $8 million in federal funds are headed to Head Start programs in San Antonio.
“There is no stronger investment than an investment in our children’s future,” Doggett said. “This relief funding will equip our San Antonio Head Start programs to strengthen and expand their work in supporting children’s educational development, preparing them for success, and helping parents work without shouldering crushing child care costs—costs which I know are prohibitive for so many families right now. We are all better off when the next generation is happy and healthy, and Libby and I are excited to see local programs get backup in their longtime good work, and make good use of these Rescue funds.”
The funding comes from the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill signed into law earlier this year.
Local recipients of the funding include AVANCE-San Antonio, Inc., Family Service Association of San Antonio, Inc., The City of San Antonio, and Parent Child Incorporated and officials said the money will go towards continuing to provide comprehensive early childhood education in addition to health, nutrition and parent involvement services to low-income children and families.
Of the nearly $8 million allocated to San Antonio programs, $4,025,026 will go to the City of San Antonio, $1,509,983 to the Family Service Association, $1,474,088 to Parent Child Incorporated and $914,126 to AVANCE.
“Funds will help us improve our educational facilities to ensure that the children we serve have the safest and highest quality early learning environments,” Susan S. Thompson, Executive Director of AVANCE San Antonio, said. “We are upgrading outdoor learning and play environments, and installing improved HVAC and sanitation systems to prevent the spread of germs. We are also investing in additional security and surveillance systems and increasing the number of staff members that will work directly with families as they work to recover from the multiple effects of COVID-19. We are grateful to Congressman Doggett for his efforts to ensure that San Antonio received these federal funds to continue to support the 5,000 children and parents that AVANCE – San Antonio serves each year.”