8 month old baby shot while parents fight over gun, later dies at San Antonio hospital

By Don Morgan
April 13, 2023 6:51AM CDT
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) –A woman and an 8 month old baby were shot and San Antonio Police are looking for a man who was involved.

The shooting took place at around 7 P.M. Wednesday at Merida Apartments near Loop 410.

KSAT-12 reports that family members drove the woman and her child to a nearby hospital.

The baby was in critical condition when they arrived at the hospital, but died a short time later. The mother is said to be in fair condition.

She tells police she and the baby’s father were fighting over the gun when it fired. She was holding the baby at the time.

The man is still on the run. Police didn’t provide his name or give a description.

The investigation continues.

Wednesday night’s shooting is the second in San Antonio to involve an infant this week.

