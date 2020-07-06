8 more coronavirus-related deaths reported Sunday, 198 new cases

Mayor Ron Nirenberg COVID-19 video July 5, 2020/Photo-Mayor Ron Nirenberg-Facebook and Twitter Page
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio Metro Health reported 8 more coronavirus-related deaths Sunday in Bexar County–the highest one-day count since the pandemic started in March. The death toll is now 130.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg says these aren’t just numbers, they’re people.
“Mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, cousins, grandmothers and grandfathers, aunts and uncles, best friends and coworkers, loved ones and neighbors, San Antonians young and old–gone,” the mayor said in a video posted on social media.
The latest victims were two men and two women in their 60s, two men and one woman in their 50s, and one male under the age of 20, who had a genetic disorder. All were Hispanic.
The mayor also reported 198 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since March to 14,751. More than 5,700 have recovered, and 1,142 are in hospitals. That’s 802 more than a week ago. Three-hundred-sixty-five are in ICU and 197 are on ventilators. That leaves 10 percent of staffed hospital beds available.
“With our hospitals approaching capacity, it’s difficult to imagine that tonight will be the last time we report another life lost to COVID-19 in San Antonio,” Nirenberg said. “That reality is beyond harrowing; it’s gut-wrenching, it’s morbid, it’s cruel.”
He urged people to stay home if you can, and when you go out to run an errand, wear a mask and wash your hands frequently with soap and water. Gov. Greg Abbott last week made the wearing of masks mandatory in public when social distancing is not possible. Violators could be fined $250.
San Antonio Metro Health has announced that starting Monday, all COVID-19 testing sites managed by the City of San Antonio will check only people who are exhibiting symptoms. The free testing sites include Freeman Coliseum and two new locations at Kazen Middle School on Gillette Boulevard and Cuellar Community Center on San Fernando Street.
The two new locations will offer free testing for the month of July from 10 a.m. to 2 pm seven days a week. No appointment is necessary, and testing capacity at each of the two new locations is up to 300 people per day.
“Taking a COVID-19 test will give you results from a moment in time. A person who has been exposed to the virus needs to quarantine for 14 days from that exposure regardless of a negative COVID-19 test.” said Assistant City Manager Dr. Colleen Bridger. “If you have insurance, please contact your healthcare provider to seek a test. The no cost testing sites are intended to bring access to those who may not have insurance or a primary healthcare provider.”
In addition, the City of San Antonio has an online self-screening tool that can help determine if you should get tested for COVID-19.
To view testing location options, visit the COVID-19 Portal. For general information about the novel coronavirus, call the COVID-19 hotline at 210-207-5779.