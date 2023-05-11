8 San Antonio residents charged with stealing vehicles and taking them into Mexico

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Eight San Antonio residents are in federal custody, accused of stealing cars in the United States and transporting them to Mexico.

According to a press release from the U.S Department of Justice, all 8 were taken into custody this week.

They’ve been identified as:

Guadalupe Alex Armendariz-Delgadillo, 46

Ivan Pacheco, 36

Julio Escamilla, 26

Derrick Ramirez, 28

Richard Joseph, 29

Michael Martinez, 20

Enrique Moreno, 23

Leonardo Santillan, 21

Officials say that for 8 months, from June, 2021 through February, 2022, they either exported or assisted in exporting the stolen vehicles.

They are going to make an appearance before the U.S Magistrate Judge in the Western District of Texas before they are transported to Laredo for further proceedings.

Three of the men, Armendariz-Delgadillo, Pacheco and Joseph have been charged with separate accounts of unlawfully transporting a vehicle across the border from August through December of 2021.

They are each facing up to 10 years in prison as well as a maximum $250,000 possible fine, upon conviction.