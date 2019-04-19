8-year-old girl killed after storm causes tree to crash through her Florida home
By ABC News
Apr 19, 2019 @ 5:19 PM

iStock/aijohn784(WOODVILLE, Fla.) — An 8-year-old girl in Florida was killed after a morning storm caused a tree to crash through her house, fatally injuring her and another child in the home, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call from the home just after 8 a.m. Friday, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

A storm, which had struck the area Friday morning, caused the tree to go through the Woodville home where the 8-year-old and a 12-year-old boy were inside.

Both children were transported to the hospital with injuries, police said.

The 8-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to officials.

The 12-year-old, who is now with family members, suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The deceased child’s identity has not been released.

