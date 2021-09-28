      Weather Alert

8-year-old shot dead while playing on porch in Chicago suburb

CBS News
Sep 28, 2021 @ 7:31am
An 8-year-old boy is dead after he was shot while playing on a front porch in a Chicago suburb. CBS Chicago reports authorities believe the boy’s older brother was the intended target.

The boy was shot in the head in the city of Markham, police told CBS Chicago. He was identified as Demetrius D. Stevenson.

Police said someone drove by the home and sprayed it with bullets. The home may have been targeted and the boy was the casualty, police said.

The boy was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Markham City Administrator Derrick Champion said the shooting followed a conflict that originated in the city of Chicago, and the target was a known gang member who lives in the house that was targeted.

“There was an intended target, which was the older brother to the victim,” Champion said.

Two blocks were shut down as police investigated.

Police officers, the Markham police chief, and other city officials were at the scene late Monday trying to determine who was behind the shooting. They are looking for evidence such as surveillance video from neighbors.

“We want to send out our heartfelt prayers to the family from the City of Markham and the mayor at this time,” Champion said.

