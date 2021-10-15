8 years in prison for cousin in cover-up in death of baby King Jay Davila

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman was sentenced for 8 years in prison for her role in the cover-up of the death of 8-month-old King Jay Davila in 2019.
Angie Torres, the cousin to King Jay’s step-father Christopher Davila, is accused of helping Christopher in the staged car theft and kidnapping. She is also accused of disposing of the car seat that King Jay was reportedly sitting in when it fell off of a bed and the infant hit his head. Police said Christopher claimed he was too panicked to call first responders. Torres was sentenced on a charge of third degree felony tampering with evidence. She was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.
Christopher was sentenced for 40 years in prison for his role in the tragedy and Christopher’s mother Beatrice Sampayo faces charges of tampering with evidence. Her case is still pending.
“Two defendants have accepted responsibility for their roles in this horrible crime. One is serving significant time for causing this innocent baby’s life, now another is headed to prison for helping him try to keep law enforcement from bringing them to justice. No amount of time will bring King Jay back to our community, but these pleas hold those responsible for his untimely death,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.
Christopher eventually led investigators to King Jay’s remains under a bridge off of Eisenhauer Road.
WATCH: Stepfather sentenced in connection to King Jay Davila death
Reports: Baby daddy drama arises in King Jay Davila court case
Three indicted in King Jay Davila murder and cover-up case
Medical Examiner releases autopsy results for King Jay Davila
Remains believed to be those of King Jay Davila are found in a backpack
McManus: 8-month-old King Jay Davila believed dead
McManus: Kidnapping of 8-month-old was staged, boy still missing