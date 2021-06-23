      Weather Alert

80 area teachers enjoy free Papa John’s pizza to celebrate the end of the school year

Don Morgan
Jun 23, 2021 @ 6:43am
Photo: Papa John's Pizza Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some area teachers celebrated a cheesy end to the school year.

That’s because Papa John’s San Antonio donated pizza to 80 educators as a way of saying “thank you”.

The pizzas were delivered to teachers at Winston Elementary School and ET Wrenn Middle School.

The schools were deemed most improved during the past school year for keeping their attendance up and for achieving best literacy improvement in the Edgewood ISD.

“Learning starts with our teachers, and Papa John’s is thrilled to recognize these hardworking teachers,” said Clark Mandigo, III, president and COO of Pizza Venture of San Antonio, LLC. “We want to thank Edgewood ISD for letting us be part of their end-of-school year celebration.”

A well deserved reward, anyway you slice it.

 

TAGS
Edgewood ISD Papa John's San Antonio
Popular Posts
Dave Says: More than any amount of money
Largest iceberg in the world breaks off from Antarctica
San Antonio man arrested for engaging in sexual activity with underage girl
Nationwide teacher shortage expected to stretch into fall
Buying and Selling in a Hot Housing Market
Connect With Us Listen To Us On