840 San Antonio hotel rooms set aside for quarantine purposes

Don Morgan
Apr 15, 2020 @ 6:59am
SAN ANTONIO  (KTSA News) —  Need to self quarantine? The city of San Antonio has 840 hotel rooms   for you.

These are rooms for people to use if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19 but don’t need to be hospitalized.

During Tuesday’s virtual City Council meeting Fire Chief Charles Hood reported to Mayor Ron Nirenberg and the council that 62 of the rooms are ready for use now.

The remaining  778 rooms are available if they’re needed.

There hasn’t been much of demand.  Only one room is occupied.

Those who do self quarantine at one of the rooms won’t be able to leave and they won’t have a key.

San Antonio Police Officer will make sure there are no visitors, pets, drinking, drugs or smoking in the rooms.

As of Tuesday, there are 815 cases of COVID-19 in Bexar County. 141 patients have recovered.

 

